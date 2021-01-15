Money & Banking

Forex reserves rise $758 million

PTI Mumbai | Updated on January 15, 2021 Published on January 15, 2021

The country’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $758 million to reach a record high of $586.082 billion in the week ended January 8, RBI data showed on Friday.

In the previous week ended January 1, the reserves had increased by $4.483 billion to $585.324 billion. In the reporting week, foreign currency assets rose by USD 150 million to USD 541.791 billion. PTI

foreign exchange
