Former President Ram Nath Kovind called upon banks to continue their efforts to bring down the NPA level even further.

The rising NPA level is a major concern and there has been a significant improvement in the NPA position with the larger support of fellow banks, he said.

He was in Kochi for the 14 th Banking Excellence & Business of the Year 2022 organised by the State Forum of Bankers’ Clubs of Kerala (SFBCK).

He appreciated the banking sector for extending banking facilities to the common man. The banking system is considered one of the pillars of sustainability and the engine of growth for the Indian economy. He praised the banking sector for its governance, transparency, and digitalisation contributions.

The banking system, he said, needs to be vigilant to bring down fraud. NBFC and private sector banks have also played a significant role and contributed towards the economic development of Kerala.

He also congratulated Gokulam Gopalan, the recipient of Businessman of the Year award.

Award winners

Abraham Thariyan, Chief Patron SFBCK delivered the welcome message, and the event was presided over by Nandakumar V President of SFBCK.

Based on its performance across the financial year 2021-22, Bank of Baroda was declared as the best bank in the large public sector bank segment, followed by SBI in second position.

In the other than large public sector bank category, Bank of Maharashtra came on top, followed by Indian Bank .

In the large private sector bank category, Federal Bank came in the first position and Karur Vysya Bank secured the second position.

In the other than large private sector bank category, Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank placed first, followed by City Union Bank in second position.

The new generation (private) bank category was won by HDFC Bank Ltd.Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and IndusInd Bank shared the second position.

Kerala Gramin Bank was given special recognition for its outstanding performance, mainly focusing on village development in Kerala.

