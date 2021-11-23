Former Spandana MD Padmaja Reddy questions high salary being paid to new MD and CEO

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Padmaja Reddy, founder and erstwhile Managing Director of Spandana Sphoorty, has raised questions about the high salary being offered to the new MD and CEO Shalabh Saxena, arguing that it goes against the social objectives of microfinance companies.
“How can we achieve social objective when CEOs are given ₹6 crore?” Reddy asked during a recent conversation with BusinessLine, adding that loan officers who work at the ground level are paid a much lower salary.
“ Loan officers who work at the ground every day and night work with the social objective… we get our revenue from poor women,” she said, adding that microfinance companies cannot provide salaries as high as those given by banks.
BusinessLine has sent an e-mail query to Spandana on the issue and is awaiting a reply.
Spandana Sphoorty had on November 22 announced the appointment of Saxena as its new MD and CEO and Ashish Damani as the President and Chief Financial Officer.
In a regulatory filing, Spandana had said that Saxena has been appointed for a period of five years. It, however, did not disclose his salary.
Also read: Spandana Sphoorty appoints Shalabh Saxena as new MD and CEO
According to Spandana’s annual report, Reddy had a fixed salary component of ₹3 crore, apart from a variable salary component based on the company’s profit.
Reddy had stepped down from Spandana, which is country’s second largest microfinance lender, following a disagreement over a proposal to sell the company to Axis Bank.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...