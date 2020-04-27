Franklin Templeton effect: RBI opens special liquidity facility for MFs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to open a special liquidity facility for mutual funds (SLF-MFs) of Rs 50,000 crore with a view to easing liquidity pressure facing the funds. The scheme will be available from April 27, 2020 till May 11, 2020 or up to utilization of the allocated amount, whichever is earlier.

This special repo window will be available to all LAF (liquidity adjustment facility) eligible banks against eligible collateral and can be availed only for on-lending to mutual funds (MFs).

The RBI has opned the SLF-MFs in the backdrop of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund deciding to close six debt schemes citing lack of liquidity in the debt market and unprecedented redemptions in these yield-oriented schemes.

Under the SLF-MF, the RBI will conduct repo operations of 90 days tenor at the fixed repo rate. The SLF-MF is on-tap and open-ended, and banks can submit their bids to avail funding on any day from Monday to Friday (excluding holidays).

“Funds availed under the SLF-MF shall be used by banks exclusively for meeting the liquidity requirements of MFs by (1) extending loans, and (2) undertaking outright purchase of and/or repos against the collateral of investment grade corporate bonds, commercial papers (CPs), debentures and certificates of Deposit (CDs) held by MFs,” RBI said in a statement.

Support extended to MFs under the SLF-MF will be exempted from banks’ capital market exposure limits.

Liquidity support availed under the SLF-MF will be eligible to be classified as held to maturity (HTM) even in excess of 25 per cent of total investment permitted to be included in the HTM portfolio. What this means is that banks don’t have to make mark to market provisions every quarter-end in case of depreciation in this investment.

The RBI said exposures under this facility will not be reckoned under the Large Exposure Framework (LEF). Further, the face value of securities acquired under the SLF-MF and kept in the HTM category will not be reckoned for computation of adjusted non-food bank credit (ANBC) for the purpose of determining priority sector targets/sub-targets.

“Heightened volatility in capital markets in reaction to COVID-19 has imposed liquidity strains on MFs, which have intensified in the wake of redemption pressures related to closure of some debt MFs and potential contagious effects therefrom. The stress is, however, confined to the high-risk debt MF segment at this stage; the larger industry remains liquid,” the central bank said.

The RBI has stated that it remains vigilant and will take whatever steps are necessary to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 and preserve financial stability.