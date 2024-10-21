Freo, a digital finance app, is broadening its offerings by venturing into the insurance sector after securing a Corporate Agent License from India’s Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI).
Currently, Freo offers flexible credit, credit cards, UPI, investment and savings solutions, and insurance.
With this, the Peak XV-backed start-up aims to offer its consumer’s insurance products in partnership with top insurance provider users in over 1200 cities.
- Also read: PhonePe trims losses, revenue up by 74%
“Insurance should be simple, trustworthy, and accessible,” pointed out Kunal Varma, Co-founder and CEO of Freo. He added, “We are committed to offering a seamless experience through a fully integrated digital platform aimed at delivering more value to Freo customers.”
Freo’s insurance offerings will initially focus on essential coverage for common diseases. Additionally, it plans to roll out policies that protect against emerging risks, such as cyber fraud and job loss.
- Also read: Aspiring MLAs play ‘Bank Heist’ over delayed scheme payments; bank employees demand protection
Founded in 2015 by Kunal Varma, Anuj Kacker, and Bala Parthasarathy, the start-up aims to address a wide range of financial needs, offering products that enable users to ‘pay, save, borrow, insure, and invest.
In FY24, Freo recorded ₹99.5 crore in revenue from operations, an 8 per cent increase compared to FY23. The company also became profitable in December 2023.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.