FSDC sub-committee discusses inter-regulatory coordination issues

The meeting of the Sub-Committee of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) on Monday discussed issues relating to inter-Regulatory coordination in the backdrop of the raging Covid-19 pandemic.
Inter-regulatory coordination helps in addressing regulatory gaps and overlaps.
The regulators reaffirmed their commitment to continue coordinating on various initiatives and measures to strengthen the financial sector in these extraordinarily challenging times, the RBI said in a statement.
“It discussed issues relating to inter-Regulatory coordination and reviewed the initiatives and activities of the National Centre for Financial Education (NCFE), activities of various technical groups under FSDC-SC and functioning of State Level Coordination Committees (SLCCs) in various states/UTs,” the central bank said.
The meeting, chaired by Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, was attended by Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Finance Secretary and Secretary, Department of Revenue; Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; Rajesh Verma, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs; Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs; Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser; Ajay Tyagi, Chairman, SEBI; and Subhash Chandra Khuntia, Chairman, IRDAI, among others.
