Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has recommended the name of Ashok Chandra for the post of MD & CEO at Punjab National Bank (PNB), the country’s second largest public sector bank. Chandra is currently an Executive Director at Canara Bank.

“FSIB interfaced with 16 candidates on October 26 and 28 for the position of MD & CEO in Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Keeping in view their performance in the interface, overall experience and the extant parameters, the Bureau recommends Ashok Chandra for the position of MD&CEO in PNB”, a FSIB statement said.

If appointed to the post of MD&CEO, Chandra will replace Atul Kumar Goel, who is currently at the helm of PNB as its MD & Chief Executive.

It may be recalled that FSIB was set up as a single autonomous professional body tasked to search and recommend high-calibre persons for appointment as Wholetime directors (WTDs) and non-executive Chairpersons in public sector banks, public sector insurers, and financial institutions. FSIB had subsumed the Banks Board Bureau, which now ceases to exist.