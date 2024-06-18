Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), a single autonomous professional body, has recommended the names of as many as 5 candidates to form part of the Panel for FY25 from which executive directors’ vacancies will be filled in public sector banks (PSBs).
Between June 13-17, FSIB had interfaced with as many as 57 candidates from various PSBs.
The names recommended in the order of merit are Beena Vaheed; Rajeeva; S K Majumdar; D Surendran and Amit Kumar Srivastava.
It may be recalled that FSIB was set up as a single autonomous professional body tasked to search and recommend high-calibre persons for appointment as Wholetime directors (WTDs) and non-executive Chairpersons in public sector banks, public sector insurers, and financial institutions. FSIB had subsumed the Banks Board Bureau, which now ceases to exist.
