Money & Banking

Fund-raise: Bank of Baroda gets nod

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 24, 2020 Published on April 24, 2020

The board of Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Friday approved raising of funds up to ₹13,500 crore.

The public sector bank is planning to raise these funds in the next one year or so. BoB, in a regulatory filing, said the capital funds will comprise ₹9,000 crore to be mopped up through common equity capital under various modes, including qualified institutional placement, in suitable stages, and ₹4,500 crore by way of Additional Tier 1/ Tier 2 capital instruments with inter-changeability option, issued in India/overseas, in suitable tranches.

This capital-raising programme is subject to applicable statutory / regulatory approvals.

Published on April 24, 2020
