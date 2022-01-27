Future Enterprises to sell 25 per cent stake in general insurance JV to Generali for ₹1,253 cr

Future Enterprises Ltd has agreed to sell a 25 per cent stake in its general insurance joint venture – Future Generali India Insurance (FGIICL) -- to its Joint Venture partner, Generali Participations Netherlands NV. The transaction is for a cash consideration of ₹1,252.96 crore, along with an additional consideration that is linked to the date of the closing of the transaction, it said in a statement on Thursday. “Generali has also acquired an option to buy out the Company’s remaining interest in FGIICL, directly or through a nominee, at an agreed valuation subject to applicable regulatory approvals,” it further said, adding that the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals. Generali had previously received approval from the Competition Commission of India to purchase 16 per cent stake held by Industrial Investment Trust Limited in the life insurance JV -- Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited and has agreed to invest up to ₹330 crore in tranches in FGILICL to fund its growth plans. Pursuant to these transactions, Generali will acquire a majority stake and control in both insurance joint ventures. FEL has received offers from potential buyers for its remaining 24.91 per cent interest in FGIICL, it said in the statement. It is also exploring options to sell its 33.3 per cent interest in the life insurance JV. It expects to complete the exit of its holding in the Insurance Joint Ventures in a time-bound manner to meet its commitment underthe One Time Restructuring Plan implemented under the August 6, 2020 circular issued by the Reserve Bank of India concerning Resolution Framework for Covid-19 related stress.

SHARE













