Future Generali India settles Rs 276 crore of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana claims

Private general insurance company Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd (FGII) has settled ₹276 crore of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana claims during the lockdown period.

The company has paid PMFBY claims in Karnataka (Belagavi, Chamrajnagar, Bagalkote, Raichur, Ramnagar, Tumkur, Yadgir districts), Rajasthan (Ajmer, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Pali, Pratapgargh districts) and Maharashtra (Ahmednagar, Buldana, Nanded, Satara, Yavatmal districts).

The claim amount has benefited 1,64,917 loanee farmers & 85,460 non-loanee farmers in 19 districts of these three States. A total of 38,928 female farmers received claims amounting to ₹44.32 crore via direct beneficiary transfer, the company said in a statement.

“Shortage of labour force and breakdown in supply chains has left many farmers struggling to sell their crops. In these testing times, we at Future Generali India Insurance fast-tracked our settlement process which benefited more than 2.5 lakh farmers so far,” Anup Rau, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Future Generali India Insurance Company said.