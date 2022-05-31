G-Sec market on edge with crude on the boil

With Brent crude surging beyond $123 a barrel mark, the Government Securities (G-Secs) market is on edge over worries about its inflationary impact on India.

This has also increased the possibility of the monetary policy committee (MPC) upping the policy repo rate by 40 basis points (bps) at its upcoming meeting in the second week of June to staunch rising inflation.

Over the last two trading sessions, the price of the 10-year benchmark G-Sec (coupon rate: 6.54 per cent) declined 43 paise, with its yield rising by 7 basis points. Bond price and yield are inversely co-related and move in opposite directions.

Import dependence for crude

“Given that we depend on imports for a large part of our crude oil requirements, when its price goes up, it becomes a pressure point. It feeds into inflation which, in turn, gets reflected in higher bond yields,” said Dwijendra Srivastava, CIO – Debt, Sundaram Mutual Fund.

Yield of the 10-year benchmark G-Sec had closed at a high of 7.4507 per cent on May 6, with its price ending at ₹93.78.

On Tuesday, yield of the aforementioned paper nudged up a shade to close at 7.4154 per cent, with its price declining 4 paise to end the trading session at ₹94.04.

Further hardening expected

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA, observed that the rise in global interest rates, domestic monetary tightening and the renewed uptick in crude oil prices will lead to a hardening in the 10-year G-sec yield in the next few months, even though there is limited likelihood of a sharp step up in the Government of India’s dated borrowings for FY23.

“Pencilling in a repo rate of 5.15–5.5 per cent by the end of September 2022, we foresee the 10-year G-Sec yield to climb to as much as 8 per cent in the remainder of H1 FY23.

“If the higher repo rate and G-Sec yields are mirrored by increased small savings rates, it may prevent the market borrowing programme from having to be enlarged appreciably,” she said.