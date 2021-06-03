G-Sec market sees mild rally despite two papers devolving on PDs at the auction

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
The government securities (G-Sec) market on Thursday saw a mild rally despite the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) devolving two G-Secs on primary dealers (PDs) at the auction.
The RBI devolved about 98 per cent and 28 per cent of the notified amount at the auction of 2026 GS (Coupon: 5.63 per cent) and 2050 GS (6.67 per cent), respectively, on PDs.
Marzban Irani, Chief Investment Officer - Fixed Income, LIC Mutual Fund, said the mild rally in the secondary market was surprising, considering that RBI devolved two G-Secs on PDs.
He opined that the central bank would have supported the secondary market through G-Sec purchases.
The 5.63 per cent GS 2026 rallied 11 paise to close at ₹100.30 (previous closing price: ₹100.19), with its yield thawing about 3 basis points to 5.55 per cent (5.58 per cent). Bond price and yields are inversely related and move in opposite directions.
As against the notified amount of ₹11,000 crore at the auction of the 2026 G-Sec, the RBI devolved ₹10,735.76 on PDs.
As against the notified amount of ₹7,000 crore at the auction of the 2050 G-Sec, the RBI devolved ₹1,944.791 on PDs.
The other two papers —Floating Rate Bond (2033/ notified amount: ₹4,000 crore) and 2035 GS (6.64 per cent/notified amount: ₹10,000 crore) — sailed through at the auction, with greenshoe amount of ₹2,610.213 crores being accepted in the case of the 2035 GS.
Irani said RBI may announce a bigger Government Securities Acquisition Plan (G-SAP) for the second quarter to support the yields as the Government may need to borrow more to compensate States’ revenue loss arising from shortfall in tax collection due to the pandemic.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...