The Government Securities (G-Secs) market on Friday got spooked by the Reserve Bank of India’s surprise announcement that it may consider conducting open market operation (OMO) sales of G-Secs to suck out liquidity.

Yield of the benchmark 10-year paper (7.18 G-Sec 2033) shot up 15 basis points (bps) in intraday trades to 7.36 per cent, with its price crashing by about ₹1.

This paper closed at a yield of 7.3412 per cent, up about 13 bps against previous close of 7.2144 per cent, with its closing price being ₹98.87, down about 88 paise versus previous close of ₹99.7475.

Gopal Tripathi, Head of Treasury and Capital Markets, Jana Small Finance Bank, observed that market expected RBI to bring in some liquidity measures as Incremental Cash Reserve Ratio (ICRR) is expiring on October 7, but OMO sale was rarely guessed by anyone.

“This could have been due to compressing yield spread vis-a-vis US 10 year bond. In last one year, spread between US and Indian 10 year bond has compressed by more than 100 basis points/bps making Indian Bond less attractive for foreign investors.

“With talk of OMO sales by the RBI, 10 year bond got sold off by nearly 15 bps and thus the spread vis-a-vis US 10 year expanded to 260 bps from lows of 243 bps,” he said.