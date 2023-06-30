Prices of Government Securities (G-Secs) declined sharply on Friday, tracking surging US Treasury yields. Lower cut-off price at the weekly G-Sec auctions, too, weighed on these bonds.

Price of the benchmark 10-year G-Sec (7.26 per cent 2033 GS) closed 41 paise down at ₹100.975 (previous close ₹101.385), with the yield surging almost 6 basis points to close at 7.1166 per cent (7.0575 per cent).

Yield of the 10-year G-Sec, which is the most liquid paper in the market, closed at its highest level in about two months.

Bond prices and yields are inversely co-related and move in opposite directions.

US Treasury yields jumped as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck a hawkish stance, stating he expects the moderate pace of interest rate decisions to continue.

Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, Founder and MD of Rockfort Fincap, attributed the rise in G-Sec yields to a host of factors, including US Treasury yields hardening on expectations that the US Fed would resume rate hikes, large overall government borrowing programme, and States borrowing more in the first quarter vis-a-vis year ago quarter.

Referring to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ emphasis on the need to move towards MPC’s primary target of 4 per cent inflation, he said the central bank will be watchful about the monsoon and inflation trajectory, which will have a bearing on future repo rate decision and how the bond yields move.

The weekly auction of three G-Secs sailed through, with the government raising ₹33,000 crore at higher yields.

It raised ₹14,000 crore by selling the 10-year benchmark G-Sec at an yield of 7.1058 per cent (price ₹101.05). This paper’s previous closing yield was 7.0575 per cent (price ₹101.385).

The government mopped up ₹11,000 crore by selling the 30-year G-Sec (7.30 per cent GS 2053) at an yield of 7.3678 per cent (price ₹99.18). This paper’s previous closing yield was 7.3121 per cent (price ₹99.85).

It raised ₹8,000 crore by selling the 5-year G-Sec (7.06 per cent GS 2028) at an yield of 7.0712 per cent (price ₹99.94). This paper’s previous closing yield was 7.0175 per cent (price ₹100.155).