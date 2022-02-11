G-Sec yields thaw further

Government Securities (G-Sec) prices moved up further on Friday on expectation that there will be no more supply of paper in FY22, triggering a yield chase.

Price of the widely traded 10-year Government Security (G-Sec/GS) rose 23 paise to ₹95.76 (previous close ₹95.53).

Yield of the aforementioned paper softened about 3 basis points to close lower at 6.714 per cent (previous close: 6.748 per cent).

Bond prices and yields are inversely co-related and move in opposite directions.

Market players say the government may not have to borrow on expected inflows from the proposed initial public offering of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received offers aggregating ₹4,91,278 crore at the 14-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction it conducted on Friday, against the notified amount of ₹6.50-lakh crore.

The central bank accepted the offered amount, which indicates the amount of surplus liquidity with banks, at a cut-off rate of 3.99 per cent.