G-Secs: In Monday’s auction, RBI gets tepid response to conversion

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Banks don’t seem too enthused to trade-in short-dated Government Securities (G-Secs/GS) they hold in their investment book for longer-dated G-Secs, going by the results of Monday’s switch/ conversion auction of G-Secs.
The short-dated G-Secs, maturing between 2022 and 2024, carry relatively higher coupon rate vis-a-vis the longer-dated G-Secs, maturing between 2033 and 2061, they were to be converted into.
Of the 10 G-Secs, aggregating ₹20,000 crore, the government wanted to switch into longer-dated G-Secs, only two got favourable response, receiving conversion offers exceeding the notified amount of ₹2,000 crore per G-Sec.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which is the banker and debt manager to the government, accepted offers for conversion of GS 2022 (coupon rate: 5.09 per cent) and GS 2024 (7.32 per cent) for ₹2,000 crore and ₹1,300 crore, respectively, into floating rate bonds (FRBs) maturing in 2033.
The Central bank rejected the conversion offers it received for eight other securities. Through the conversion/ switch, the Government postpones redemption of G-Secs to a later date.
Marzban Irani, CIO-Fixed Income, LIC Mutual Fund, said: “In today’s switch, only two G-Secs were converted. FRB doesn’t get traded so often. Going ahead, interest rates are expected to rise. Hence, FRB is a good switch. Response was lacklustre because tendering happens at previous day FIMMDA prices. If prices are lower, market participants would not like to tender securities.”
RBI started conducting the auction for conversion of G-Secs on the third Monday of every month from April 22, 2019.
Bidding in the auction implies that the market participants agree to sell the source security/ies to the government of India (GoI) and simultaneously agree to buy the destination security from GoI at their respective quoted prices.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Reduce aerospace imports; build synergy
A global alliance of top multinational companies hopes to fast-track funding in sustainable aviation fuel
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
Scrolling through Facebook, I notice a friend’s post about the toxicity of small, lighted screens. But I’m ...
On May 15, 1941, New York Yankees baseball star Joe DiMaggio started a 56-game streak of at least one hit in ...
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...