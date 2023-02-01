The Government Securities market rallied on Wednesday as the Union Budget for FY2024 projected lower than expected market borrowing and lower fiscal deficit than the FY23 estimate.

Price of the 7.26 per cent 2032 Government Security (G-Sec), which is currently the most liquid G-Sec, rose 45 paise and closed at ₹99.875 (previous close: ₹99.425), with its yield declining about 7 basis points to close at 7.2774 per cent (7.3438 per cent).

In the Union Budget 2023-24, the gross market borrowing has been projected at ₹15.43-lakh crore (₹14.95-lakh crore budgeted in FY23). The market was expecting the Government to borrow about ₹16-lakh crore for big spending on social schemes as 2024 is an election year. The net market borrowing is pegged at ₹11.80-lakh crore (₹11.19-lakh crore).

The Budget has projected fiscal deficit of 5.9 per cent of GDP for FY24, lower than the budgeted 6.4 per cent for FY23.

Thumbs up

RK Gurumurthy, Head-Treasury, Dhanlaxmi Bank, observed that the Budget announcements on market borrowing and fiscal deficit (current and future guide path) are quite positive for the markets.

He underscored that the firm commitment to bring fiscal deficit down below 4.5 per cent by FY26 speaks volumes about fiscal prudence and sanguinity of robust tax collections.

“The projected market borrowing is also a big positive from the market perspective. Considering the fact that we are at the end of the tightening cycle and a possible risk of soft landing or mild recession, the smaller than feared deficit and market borrowing in a likely benign rate environment should be taken very well by the markets,” Gurumurthy said.

Price of the 7.38 per cent 2027 G-Sec, which is currently the second most liquid G-Sec, was up 37 paise and closed at Rs 100.97 (Rs 100.60), with its yield sliding about 10 basis points to close at 7.1154 per cent (7.2149 per cent).

Marzban Irani, CIO-Fixed Income, LIC Mutual Fund, noted that the lower than expected borrowing programme and assurance that the Government will stick to the fiscal deficit glide path will augur well for the bond market.

AK Goel, Chairman, Indian Banks’Association, said: “Bankers look at the Centre’s budgeted borrowing and the fiscal deficit numbers to assess the future course of interest rates in the economy.

“For the year 2023-24, the gross budgeted borrowing of the government is Rs 15.43 lakh crore from the markets as against Rs 14.95 lakh crore for FY 23. The estimates of receipts and expenditure presented in the budget seem to be realistic.”

He noted that the Government’s resolve to stick to the glide path of fiscal deficit and to bring it down to below 4.5 per cent of the GDP by FY 26 is quite positive for the economy.

ends