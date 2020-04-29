Garib Kalyan: Telangana Grameena Bank recalls cash credit from 3 lakh Jan Dhan accounts

Realme 6 Pro review: Half a dozen cameras and a lot of features
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
In an unusual move, Telangana Grameena Bank (TGB) has recalled cash credit from three lakh Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts.
The bank withdrew ₹16 crores which was credited to these accounts as a part of the Covid-19 relief package under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.
As part of the package which involves a direct benefit transfer of ₹500 each for the women PMJDY account holders, the regional rural bank credited it in about nine lakh accounts early this month.
However, upon reverification, bank noticed that three lakh accounts were ineligible for the scheme as these accounts were opened before the launch of the Jan Dhan scheme in August 2014.
When contacted, V Arvind, Chairman, TGB said: “There is only about 18 lakh to be recovered from the accounts. We see no problem in this as they are regular accounts.”
When the PMJDY was launched the Department of Financial Services had asked banks to convert existing basic bank accounts (no frills) into PMJDY accounts.
However, Garib Kalyan Yojan is applicable only to actual PMJDY accounts opened after the launch of the scheme. This led to the confusion.
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
Acrobatic flying team from the UK shares details of the exhaustive preparation that goes into their ...
Keeping grounded planes preserved is a challenging task that requires suitable tools, manpower and money.
Karbon raises ₹7.3 cr in seed roundKarbon, a corporate credit card for Indian and South-east Asian start-ups, ...
Real Estate Investment Trusts are an asset class with good diversification potential
Reliance Industries, it appears, is doubling down on its mega balance sheet deleveraging plan and becoming net ...
Alternative assets closely linked to stock and debt markets could not avert the losses
... but initiating fresh positions before it breaches ₹45,000 or ₹47,327 is not advisable
Seven people of Aythala village in the Ranni Pazhavangadi panchayat in Kerala tested positive for Covid-19 in ...
A new book captures the trials and tribulations of building bridges in India
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...