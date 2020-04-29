Money & Banking

Garib Kalyan: Telangana Grameena Bank recalls cash credit from 3 lakh Jan Dhan accounts

G Naga Sridhar Hyderabad | Updated on April 29, 2020 Published on April 29, 2020

In an unusual move, Telangana Grameena Bank (TGB) has recalled cash credit from three lakh Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts.

The bank withdrew ₹16 crores which was credited to these accounts as a part of the Covid-19 relief package under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

As part of the package which involves a direct benefit transfer of ₹500 each for the women PMJDY account holders, the regional rural bank credited it in about nine lakh accounts early this month.

However, upon reverification, bank noticed that three lakh accounts were ineligible for the scheme as these accounts were opened before the launch of the Jan Dhan scheme in August 2014.

When contacted, V Arvind, Chairman, TGB said: “There is only about 18 lakh to be recovered from the accounts. We see no problem in this as they are regular accounts.”

When the PMJDY was launched the Department of Financial Services had asked banks to convert existing basic bank accounts (no frills) into PMJDY accounts.

However, Garib Kalyan Yojan is applicable only to actual PMJDY accounts opened after the launch of the scheme. This led to the confusion.

