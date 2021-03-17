Money & Banking

Gautam Guha elected as PNB’s second shareholder director

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 17, 2021

Delhi-based Gautam Guha has been elected as the second shareholder director of Punjab National Bank, the country’s second largest public sector bank.

Guha polled the maximum votes at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of shareholders held on Wednesday, filings made by the bank with stock exchanges revealed.

Three persons (all aged 66 years) — Gautam Guha, Padmanabhan AA (from Chennai) and Ramesh Chandra Agrawal (from Prayagraj) — were in the fray for being elected as the second shareholder director at the EGM.

PNB already has a shareholder director in Asha Bhandarker, who was elected on September 12, 2018 for a period of three years.

