General insurers face rising Covid claims

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
General and standalone health insurers are facing rising health insurance claims amid the second wave of Covid-19 infections, and at least some are now thinking of increasing the premium.
“The number of claims are increasing very rapidly as Covid infections rise. Claims are very high and are affecting the industry badly,” said MN Sarma, Secretary General, General Insurance Council, adding that some hospitals continue to charge high treatments costs.
According to data with the GIC, by April 12, as many as 10.26 lakh Covid- related health claims worth ₹1,484.95 crore were filed. Of this, 8.81 lakh claims, amounting to ₹802.93 crore, have already been settled.
“Claims are increasing. We are getting similar numbers like in August and September last year. The important thing is that there are more defined protocols for home isolation and hospitalisation,” said Anand Roy, Managing Director, Star Health and Allied Insurance.
The insurer has been getting 600-700 Covid-specific claims a day of late, which had gone down to 100 to 150 per day in December and January, he said. It paid out 1.31 lakh Covid claims last year, amounting to ₹1,326 crore.
Roy said Star Health is evaluating and may go for repricing premium depending on how the second wave pans out. The insurer did not go for re-pricing last year when a number of insurers increased premiums for health cover.
“There is a likelihood that insurance premiums may go up in the future. Covid is here to stay. Chances of hospitalisation post-vaccination will come down,” he noted.
Bhabatosh Mishra, Director, Underwriting, Claims and Product, Max Bupa Health Insurance, said Covid claims harmed the insurer’s loss ratios in the first wave itself, and the question is how long it can sustain as there are now higher incidents in the second wave.
“At Max Bupa, we have observed that in the last seven days Covid claims coming in the form of cashless claims have more than doubled and are rising at a very fast pace. Initially, in the second wave, the number of Covid claims did not match the number of cases. But now, the pace at which the cases are increasing is fast catching up with the trends seen in the first wave,” he said.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Expect the unexpected when musicians of different traditions come together for a duet
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...