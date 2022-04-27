Generali Asia appoints Bruce de Broize as MD and CEO of Future Generali India Life Insurance

Generali Asia has appointed Bruce de Broize as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Future Generali India Life Insurance (FGILI).

“The appointment follows Generali’s move to consolidate its position in FGILI by completing the transaction to become the majority stakeholder,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

He will take over from Miranjit Mukherjee who was serving as interim CEO since September 2021.

Bruce de Broize has a career spanning over 34 years of life and property and casualty (P&C) insurance experience. Most recently, he was the Regional Head of Distribution for Generali Asia based in Hong Kong where, for over five years, he oversaw Life, Health and P&C distribution for Generali’s operations across China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, India, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines.