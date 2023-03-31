Gentleman Chit Funds Company (India) Pvt Ltd, one of the leading chit fund companies in central Kerala, has completed 25 years of organic business growth.

At a function held in Ernakulam Press Club, Siddique, Malayalam actor and Gentleman’s brand ambassador for the last seven years unveiled the new logo.

Babu Kesavan, Managing Director, Gentleman Chit Funds said within these 25 years, the company has serviced more than five lakh customers and has crossed the ₹300 crore mark in business in FY22-23. The company was established in 1998 in Thalayolaparambu, Kottayam and has ten branches now spread across three districts in central Kerala.

As part of the 25 th anniversary celebrations, the company will build houses for 10 financially challenged families within the operational area of its ten branches. Beneficiaries will be chosen based on their financial status and without any religious, caste or political considerations. “All of these ten houses are targeted to be complete within 2 years and the company has earmarked ₹1 crore for these,” Babu Kesavan said.

Siddique said he has been associating with the group for more than seven years now and it is the transparent operations of the company which made this long standing association possible. “The group mixes business and social service well and the present project to build ten houses is part of this commitment,” he said.

