Get vaccinated, get a discount, offers Reliance General Insurance

In a bid to encourage Covid-19 vaccination, Reliance General Insurance has announced that it would offer additional discount to customers who are either purchasing or renewing the Health Infinity cover.

“The company aims to provide additional ease to its customers who are in the process to either buy or renew their Health Infinity insurance policy with Reliance General Insurance, by offering an additional one-time 5 per cent discount to customers who have taken the Covid-19 vaccination,” the private sector insurer said in a statement on Tuesday.

Strong winds of change set to sweep health insurance sector

Eligible if first dose taken

The additional discount will be over and above the other discounts applicable at the time of buying the policy, it further said, adding that customers who have taken the first dose of the vaccine would also be eligible for the benefit.

Health insurance premium may not rise this year

“By the means of this incentive, we want to encourage individuals to prioritise their health at this critical hour and get themselves vaccinated at the earliest,” said Rakesh Jain, CEO, Reliance General Insurance.

While vaccination was available for all citizens above 45 years of age, from May 1, anyone above 18 years of age is eligible for vaccination.