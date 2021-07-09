GIFT-IFSC can be the hub for ‘internationalisation of Rupee’: IFSCA Chairman

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
In order to cater to the global demand for financial products such as non-deliverable forwards in Rupee, the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) looks to make GIFT-IFSC as the hub for internationalisation of rupee derivatives.
IFSCA Chairman Injeti Srinivas, informed that rupee derivatives is one of the most traded currencies globally and that the recent measures by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will help India tap the offshore rupee derivatives market.
"On an average about $50 billion of daily volumes in offshore derivatives market show there is a lot of international demand for non-deliverable forwards (derivatives) in Rupee," Srinivas said at a panel discussion on 'The Future of Global Financial Centres: GIFT IFSC' organised by Bloomberg LP on Thursday.
While acknowledging that India is still making baby steps in offshore rupee derivatives, Srinivas mentioned that there can be "finite internationalisation of Rupee, as the country is still not mature to achieve full internationalisation." RBI has already given its nod for trading rupee derivatives at the GIFT-IFSC.
With $150-200 m daily volumes, a rousing startto India INX’s Rupee-Dollar derivatives trade
The exchange-traded derivatives to be allowed at GIFT-IFSC will provide international players such as Foreign Portfolio Investors, Indian companies, IFSC banking units, global banks and NRIs investors and custodians to hedge in the currency.
India's domestic regulator RBI finds it feasible to allow offshore Rupee derivatives, hence, Srinivas believes that, India can host rupee derivative trades for foreign investors through the IFSC.
The growing interest for rupee derivatives is evident from the data, which shows that the value of Rupee derivatives traded in offshore exchanges such as Dubai, Singapore and Chicago is on par with the transactions in domestic exchanges such as the BSE, NSE and MSE.
On the other hand, the value of non-deliverable Rupee forwards traded in offshore markets far exceeds the value transacted onshore. At this juncture, this makes it a fit case to tap the international investors.
Trading of rupee derivatives in GIFT-IFSC will help tame the currency
IFSCA, Srinivas informed, is also working aggressively on channelizing green finance from global players into India through GIFT-IFSC. "Rough estimates suggest that in next 10 years, looking at the UN's Sustainable Development Goals objectives and commitments at Paris climate agreement, the investments required will be around $4 trillion and about 50 per cent has to come as global capital inflows. IFSC will attract and channelize this global investments into India. This country has the ability to absorb that flow of money," Srinivas said.
Meanwhile, besides the other financial activities, GIFT IFSC is also witnessing a growing traction from Alternate Investment Funds, which are lining up for the launch. Dipesh Shah, head development & international relations at IFSCA informed that about 25-30 AIFs are likely to come in the next 2-3 months. "About 25-30 AIFs are at very advanced stages of discussion. We expect about 25-30 such funds to come in the next 2-3 months," Shah said.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
They are his most precious treasure at the moment. Award winning cultivator Shreekishan Suman on growing the ...
‘Arzoo’ consolidated the legendary actor’s image as the tormented lover
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...