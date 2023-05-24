Global fintech venture capital firm QED Investors has closed two new funds with combined capital commitments of $925 million.

The new capital commitments comprise Fund VIII, an oversubscribed $650 million early-stage fund, and Growth II, a $275 million early growth-stage fund.

These funds will allow QED to continue to invest in fintech companies in the US, the UK and Europe, Latin America, India and Southeast Asia, and Africa.

“We are excited, fortunate, and privileged to be a steward of our investors’ capital. We don’t take that responsibility lightly, especially in this difficult market. Growth at all costs will not win the day in this business cycle. Unit economics, product-market fit, and clear paths to profitability are the keys to survival, and QED is uniquely positioned to support our companies with the best advice in fintech,” said QED Investors Managing Partner and Co-Founder Nigel Morris.

Company profile

Founded in 2007 by Nigel Morris and Frank Rotman, QED has invested in more than 200 companies including 28 unicorns. With these two new funds, QED will have more than $4 billion under management. It is known for its singular focus on fintech and the team has more than 250 combined years of operator experience.

“We thank our returning limited partners and we are grateful for the confidence shown in us by our new LPs. We’re excited to have the capital to build the next generation of great fintech companies over the coming cycle,” Morris added

Since its inception, QED has invested exclusively in fintech, contributing to the growth of some of today’s industry behemoths.

QED led the Series A rounds of Credit Karma, Remitly and Nubank, led AvidXchange’s Series B, participated in Klarna’s Series F, and was among the first institutional investors in Greensky.