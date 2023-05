Global Surfaces on Tuesday has announced the loan repayment of $48,94,768 (approx ₹401 million) to HDFC Bank out of Initial Public Offer, as mentioned in the prospectus dated March 16, 2023.

Global Surfaces, the quartz stone manufacturers, believes that the repayment will result in reducing the financial and interest expenses.

Global Surfaces is headquartered in India. Global Surfaces shares opened at ₹212.7 today on NSE as compared to its previous close at ₹211.45.

