GNPAs of banks fell to 6-year low of 5.9 per cent in March 2022: RBI FSR

Gross non-performing assets(GNPA) of scheduled commercial banks fell to a six-year low of 5.9 per cent in March 2022, said the June 2022 Financial Stability Report of the Reserve Bank of India.

Net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio fell to 1.7 per cent in March 2022, the report said. The provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) increased to 70.9 per cent in March 2022 from 67.6 per cent in March 2021.

The capital-to-risk weighted assets ratio (CRAR) of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) rose to a new high of 16.7 per cent, it further noted. “Macro stress tests for credit risk reveal that SCBs would be able to comply with the minimum capital requirements even under severe stress scenarios,” said the report, which was released on Thursday.

Enough capital buffers

Banks as well as non-banking financial institutions have sufficient capital buffers to withstand shocks, it said.

It also noted that the outlook for the global economy is shrouded by considerable uncertainty because of the war in Europe, front-loaded monetary policy normalisation by central banks in response to persistently high inflation and multiple waves of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, despite these challenges from global spillovers, the Indian economy remains on the path of recovery. It cautioned that inflationary pressures, external spillovers and geopolitical risks warrant careful handling and close monitoring.