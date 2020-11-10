GNPAs of banks show improvement QoQ

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) to gross advances ratio of banks witnessed an improvement in the second quarter (Q2) of FY2021 vis-a-vis the preceding quarter, according to CARE Ratings.
As per the credit rating agency’s data on the movement of NPAs of 31 banks, the overall GNPA ratio of banks improved to 7.7 per cent in Q2 (July-September) FY2021, compared with 8.2 per cent in Q1 (April-June) FY2021 and 7.9 per cent in Q4 (January-March) FY2020.
“The moratorium provided till August had provided space in terms of recognition of NPAs which could have improved the ratios.
“Therefore, we may have to wait for these time periods to elapse to gauge the true levels of NPAs in the system,” the agency said in a report.
Among the banks that had high GNPAs as at September-end 2020 are IDBI Bank (25.1 per cent of gross advances), Lakshmi Vilas Bank (24.5 per cent), Central Bank of India (17.4 per cent), and YES Bank (16.9 per cent), as per data compiled by CARE Ratings.
Banks with GNPAs of less than 2 per cent are HDFC Bank (1.1 per cent), Bandhan Bank (1.2 per cent), and IDFC First Bank (1.6 per cent).
“For private sector banks (excluding IDBI Bank), the ratio came down from 5.4 per cent to 5 per cent.
“For public sector banks (13) including IDBI Bank, the NPA ratio was down from 10.2 per cent to 9.7 per cent,” the agency said.
Macro stress tests for credit risk, conducted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), indicate that the GNPA ratio of all scheduled commercial banks may increase to 12.5 per cent by March 2021 from 8.5 per cent in March 2020 under the baseline scenario.
If the macroeconomic environment worsens further, the ratio may escalate to 14.7 per cent under very severe stress, RBI warned in its July 2020 Financial Stability Report.
