Gold bonds priced at ₹5,104/ gm: RBI

The nominal value of bonds under the ‘Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme 2020-21 - Series X’ works out to ₹5,104 per gram of gold against ₹5,000 in the preceding series, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

SGB Scheme 2020-21 - Series X will be open for subscription for the period from January 11, 2021, to January 15, 2021, the central bank said in a statement.

The Government of India, in consultation with the RBI, has decided to offer a discount of ₹50 per gram less than the nominal value to those investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode.

For such investors, the issue price of Gold Bond will be ₹5,054 per gram of gold, the RBI said.