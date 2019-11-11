Money & Banking

Goldman India co-head to retire after 21 years

Bloomberg November 11 | Updated on November 11, 2019 Published on November 11, 2019

Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s co-head for India business, Vijay Karnani, is retiring from the bank after 21 years with the company, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg.

Karnani joined Goldman Sachs in 1998 as an associate in equity capital markets and moved to the equity derivatives team in Hong Kong in 2000, the memo shows. He became head of the bank’s securities business in India in 2009 and co-chief executive officer two years later. A spokesman for the New York-based bank confirmed the content of the memo.

Sonjoy Chatterjee, chairman and co-chief executive of Goldman Sachs in India, will become the sole head of the business in the country, the bank’s spokesman said.

