The Union government may give another extension to Shaktikanta Das as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. With this, he may become longest-serving governor since Benegal Rama Rau, who was Governor for 7-1/2 years between 1949 and 1957.

Das joined the central bank on December 12, 2018 for a period of three years and got an extension amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and after that too. His extended term is coming to an end next month. He is the 25th Governor of the RBI and has been in office for much longer than the typical five-year maximum term.

“He may be given extension till a suitable candidate is found,” a source in the government told businessline. However, he could not specify when a formal announcement would be made. The expectation is that a notification will be issued post Assembly election in Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

A retired Indian Administrative Service Officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, Das held the post of Secretary in the Revenue Department and Economic Affairs Department of the Finance Ministry. Immediately prior to his current assignment, he was acting as Member, 15th Finance Commission and G20 Sherpa of India.

During his long tenure in the Ministry of Finance, he was directly associated with the preparation of as many as eight Union Budgets. He has also served as India’s Alternate Governor in the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), New Development Bank (NDB) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

