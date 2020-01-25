Money & Banking

Government nominates Debashish Panda on SBI Central Board

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 25, 2020 Published on January 25, 2020

State Bank of India on Saturday said the central government has nominated Debashish Panda, Special Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, as Director on its Central Board.

SBI, in a regulatory filing, said Panda's appointment is with immediate effect and until further orders. He comes in place of Ravi Mital, who has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Published on January 25, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Higher provisioning pushes BoB into red with ₹1,407-crore net loss