Government nominates Tarun Bajaj as Director on Board of RBI

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 06, 2020 Published on May 06, 2020

The Central Government has nominated Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, as a Director on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Bajaj’s nomination follows the retirement of Atanu Chakraborty as Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.

The Reserve Bank’s affairs are governed by a central board of directors. The board is appointed by the Government of India in keeping with the Reserve Bank of India Act.

The Board currently has four official directors (full-time comprising the Governor and three deputy governors) and 10 non-official directors.

