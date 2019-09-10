Government stake in some PSBs has shot up to over 90%, limiting huge capital infusion

BL Research Bureau

The Centre’s holdings in PSU Banks have seen a steep Rs 1.6 lakh crore erosion in value over the past five years, even as it pumped in a massive Rs 2.5 lakh crore of capital into these banks. But aside from costing the Centre dearly, the huge capital infusion has also led to a peculiar situation.

Over the past five years, the stake of the government in many PSU Banks has shot up from 60-70 per cent to over 90 per cent. Year after year, the government is issued shares in PSBs, in lieu of the capital infused by it. This has led to sharp rise of its holdings in these banks. Much of the sharp rise in government holdings has happened in the last two years, thanks to the humungous infusion of Rs 1.96 lakh crore in 2017-18 and 2018-19 alone.

For instance, the government’s holdings in Corporation Bank stood at 63.3 per cent in 2014-15. This has shot up to 93.5 per cent as of March 2019, with the Centre pumping in little over Rs 15,000 crore into the bank over the past five years. The current market capitalisation of the bank is about Rs 10,100 crore.

In case of United Bank of India, the government’s stake has gone up to 96.8 per cent from 82 per cent five years ago. The government has pumped in around Rs 9,100 crore into the bank since 2014-15. In Oriental Bank of Commerce, the government has infused Rs 10,500 crore over the last five fiscals, and its stake has shot up from 59 per cent to 87.5 per cent during this period.

Similarly in case of Andhra Bank, the government holding has moved up to 90.8 per cent in the 2019 fiscal from 61 per cent in March 2015.

Capping further infusion

The one key fallout of the government’s high stakes in these banks, is the restriction it puts on further capital infusion. With the Centre’s stake in many of the PSBs at near 90 per cent and over, pumping in huge amount of money in future would be difficult.

Interestingly, many of the PSBs that have very high government holding, are among the Centre’s big bank merger candidates announced recently. For instance, OBC and United Bank are set to merge with Punjab National Bank. Andhra Bank and Corporation bank are proposed to be merged with Union Bank.

The merger it would appear has resolved the predicament of the government for now, which could have arisen if it had to infuse huge capital into these PSBs.

But given that the government’s stake in the proposed merged entities could still be 80-85 per cent (depending on the swap ratio), the Centre may be faced with a similar problem in future.

In the recent merger announcement, the Centre has proposed to infuse Rs 16,000 crore into PNB and Rs 11,700 crore into Union Bank.