Following a slew of regulatory reforms in recent past, general insurance business has been witnessing lot of shifts. While there has been a remarkable spurt in demand for health cover, there is a concern on levy of GST on health insurance premium. Businessline spoke to Anup Rau, MD&CEO, Future Generali India Insurance Company on a variety of industry issues. Excerpts:

Q How do you think the general insurance industry in India is shaping up, particularly in the light of recent regulatory interventions?

The Insurance regulator has been extremely supportive, consistently working towards reducing compliance burdens, supporting product innovations, streamlining product approvals and subsuming a number of regulations. This in turn has allowed companies more freedom to innovate and grow, which is a positive shift.

Q What are other areas where things can be improved?

There are areas where the industry needs support , particularly around GST and motor third-party rates. Removing GST on health insurance would make it more affordable, driving higher penetration and reducing the government’s burden to provide coverage. Motor third-party premiums have been unchanged for five years. These rates need to be revised. However, the fact is these decisions are not solely under the regulator’s purview; they need intervention, involvement, and decision-making from the government.

Q What do you think is stopping the government from reducing GST on health insurance?

It’s not an easy decision to make. After all, 18 per cent GST on health insurance represents significant revenue for the government, making it difficult to relinquish. However, I believe there is a solution to every conundrum. In this case, taking away GST and focusing on improving penetration is the key, as this would shift much of the burden of healthcare coverage to the private sector. This would also allow market forces to drive better outcomes—a win-win for all. In fact, we have already seen this in the telecom sector, where private players have delivered affordable services and widespread coverage without heavy state intervention.

Q There has been significant increase in health cover premiums of late. How do you see this?

Yes, premiums have increased primarily due to two factors: rising hospital and medical costs, and a significant increase in the average sum insured. At FGII, for example, the sum insured has more than doubled between 2020 and 2024. While inflation plays a role, however, the full impact of inflation may be mitigated by intense competition in the market. This is because insurers are cautious about raising prices too much to avoid putting all the burden on the customer

Q Given the growth in health insurance, what will be the impact on business? How profitable is health insurance at the industry level now?

At this point, it’s essential to view the larger picture. In India, the general insurance business is often seen as an asset-under-management (AUM) business rather than one driven by underwriting profits. The focus is on building a large AUM, which generates interest income, with profits primarily coming from there. For shareholders, profit is typically viewed as fungible—whether it’s from underwriting or AUM, what matters is the return on equity. Underwriting profits remain rare and relatively low, but they are offset by investment income. The current focus is on building the business, acquiring customers, and scaling up before shifting focus to profitability

Q Health insurance portability does not seem to have taken off on the expected lines...why?

Correct. Health insurance portability has not gained as much traction as expected, largely due to customer inertia. Many a times, even when presented with a better product elsewhere, familiarity and comfort are factors that drive policyholders to stay with their existing insurer. However, here I must add that we do see a level of portability within the same company when customers opt for upgraded or differentiated products.

Q There are not many insurance companies going for IPOs of late. Do you think the market is not ripe for more IPOs from insurance companies?