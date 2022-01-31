Govt converts G-Secs and Oil Bonds aggregating ₹1.20 lakh crore to mature at a later date

The Government of India did a conversion transaction for Government Securities (G-Secs) and Oil bonds with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 28, 2022 for an amount of ₹1,19,701 crore (Face Value), the central bank said.

The transaction involved buying back securities maturing in FY 2022-23, FY 2023-24 and FY 2024-25 from the Reserve Bank and issuing fresh securities for equivalent market value, to make the transaction cash neutral. This is probably one of the biggest conversion transactions in recent times.

Conversion of G-Secs maturing in the current year and the next into new G-Secs maturing at a later date help reduce the redemption pressure on the Government.

Out of the six G-Secs (aggregating ₹63,648 crore) maturing in 2022, three each were converted into G-Secs maturing in 2028 and 2029, respectively. The GoI Floating Rate Bond maturing in 2024 (aggregating ₹27,330 crore) has been converted into a G-Sec maturing in 2035.

Out of the six Oil bonds (aggregating ₹28,723 crore) maturing between 2023 and 2025, were converted into G-Secs maturing in 2030.

RBI, in a statement, said the Government of India has been undertaking conversion or switch operations with market participants as well as with the Reserve Bank with the objective of smoothening the liability profile as well as for market development.