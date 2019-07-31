Govt hikes authorised capital of IOB by ₹5,000 cr

Towards combating desertification
In September, New Delhi will host the 14th edition of the Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to the UN Convention ...
The authorised capital of Indian Overseas Bank has been increased by ₹5,000 crore from ₹10,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore
The Central government, after consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has increased the authorised capital of the Chennai-headquartered bank through a gazette notification, according to a statement.
The move will enable the bank take steps to shore up its capital adequacy by way of issue of share capital, including in case of further capital infusion by the government.
The bank’s board has approved issue of equity capital during 2019-20 to a maximum extent of 300 crore equity shares, with appropriate premium by way of public issue, rights issue, shares to employees, preferential issue and by way of QIP. The shareholders of the bank have also accorded their approval for the same at the recently held Annual General Meeting held on July 10, the statement added.
IOB hopes to come out of the PCA framework this year due to various initiatives undertaken as part of the turnaround strategy. The bank was brought under the PCA (prompt corrective action) programme by the RBI in September 2015 after reporting high NPAs.
In September, New Delhi will host the 14th edition of the Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to the UN Convention ...
A look at the options to tackle Chennai’s — and the world’s — drinking water shortage
Name of the company: RevFinSet up in: March 2018; started operations in October 2018Based in: New ...
In 2018, the global electric car fleet exceeded 5 million units, up by 2 million units since 2017. E-bikes and ...
The exchange-traded fund will open for subscription on July 29
The scheme’s investments have the highest ratings
I currently invest in the below funds through SIPs for my future, keeping a horizon of 15-20 years: ₹2,000 ...
Have you decided on a dream home? Based on your eligibility and requirement, pick a loan
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...