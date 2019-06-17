Money & Banking

Govt likely to sell stake in weak banks

Bloomberg June 25 | Updated on June 17, 2019 Published on June 17, 2019

The government is considering selling controlling stakes in some of the smaller state-run banks in a bid to raise funds to boost spending on programmes for the poor.

The proposal being considered involves offering a majority stake in some of the weaker banks and use the proceeds to fund Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rural housing programme. The details are still being worked out and, if approved, it could be included in the budget to be unveiled on July 5.

Modi’s administration is under pressure to raise spending on welfare programmes and revive growth after a resounding mandate in the recently concluded elections. If the plan is finalised, the government will need to amend a law to enable it to sell majority control in state-run banks.

Two calls made to Finance Ministry spokesman DS Malik remained unanswered.

Published on June 17, 2019
disinvestment
public sector banks
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor