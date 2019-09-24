Govt needs to exempt tax on interest earned under senior citizens scheme: SBI study

Rubber hit, too
In view of the declining interest scenario, the government should consider exempting interest earned by senior citizens under SCSS from income tax as the fiscal cost would be minimal, a SBI study said on Tuesday.
Under the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS), a senior citizen can deposit up to Rs 15 lakh and the current interest rate is 8.6 per cent. The tenure of this scheme is five years with the option to extend it for three more years. However, the interest on SCSS is fully taxable, which is a major drawback of this scheme (the interest amount for Rs 1 lakh deposit for 5 years is around Rs 51,000 which is taxable).
“It will be fair if such amount is given full tax rebate as the revenue foregone by the government could be only Rs 3,092 crore, that will have the minimal 2 bps impact on government fiscal deficit,” said the SBI Ecowrap report.
Most of the banks, including SBI, have been reducing interest on fixed deposits in tandem with the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to slash its policy rate (repo), which will have a bearing on interest income of senior citizens.
With the RBI mandating banks to link lending rates to external benchmark from October 1, the stage is now set for instantaneous transmission of change in repo rate to lending rates.
