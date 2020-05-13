Govt offers 100% guarantee to encourage banks and NBFCs to lend to MSMEs

A crushing blow for airports
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
The government will offer 100 per cent credit guarantee cover on ₹3-lakh crore worth of loans that banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are expected to give to businesses, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which have been badly hit due to the pandemic.
The guarantee, which is being given as businesses need additional funding to meet operational liabilities, buy raw material and restart business, comes in the backdrop of banks turning risk averse. They will re-start now lending without the fear of loans turning non-performing. The guarantee can be availed till October 31.
With the government also deciding to launch a ₹30,000-crore Special Liquidity Scheme and a ₹45,000-crore ‘Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme 2.0’ to provide funding support for NBFCs, including housing finance companies (HFCs) and microfinance institutions (MFIs), these companies are expected to step up lending on the back of the guarantee.
The government guaranteed loans will be given to 45 lakh units so that they can resume business activity and safeguard jobs. They will have a 4-year tenor, with moratorium of 12 months on principal repayment. There will be no guarantee fee and no fresh collateral will be taken.
Since the loans are 100 per cent guaranteed by the government, the interest rate to be charged will be capped. However, the scheme of collateral-free automatic loans for businesses did not specify the ceiling on interest rates.
Under the scheme, banks and NBFCs will offer emergency credit line to businesses of up to 20 per cent of entire outstanding credit as on February 29.
Borrowers with up to ₹25 crore outstanding and ₹100 crore turnover are eligible for loans under this scheme.
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
Increased consumption demand, new export opportunities should augur well for sugar stocks
The large-cap-oriented fund has contained losses well in these difficult market conditions
At the first sign of trouble, one should exit credit risk funds: Arvind Chari, Head - Fixed Income and ...
All the five schemes in the category have posted negative one-year returns
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...