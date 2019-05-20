AIBOA: Govt officials should not make derogatory remarks against bankers recovering loans

The All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA) has asked the Kerala government to restrain its representatives from making unjustified remarks against bank officers taking legitimate action to recover loans.

The recent public outcry against legitimate action taken by the officers of Canara Bank working at Neyyattinkara branch to recover a home loan is unjust and improper, said S Nagarajan, General Secretary, AIBOA.

“Bank officers carry out the business of the branch as per directions of the higher authorities in the administration. Recovery of loan is an integral and important work of a bank branch.

“In the instant case, every sincere appeal made to the borrower to pay back the amount did not bear fruit. Consequently, the steps stipulated as per rules had been initiated,” said Nagarajan.

He alleged that without knowing the details of the whole episode, responsible representatives of the government in the State made derogatory remarks against the bank officers. Further, they also demanded initiation of police action against the officers.

“AIBOA demands that the Government of Kerala retrace the unwarranted expressions made by their representatives, and also issue an advisory to the members of the Cabinet, as we believe that the present political dispensation is conscious of their conduct and consequences too in the middle-class segment,” said Nagarajan.