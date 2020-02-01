Govt plans to sell 46.46% holding in IDBI Bank

‘Universal Health Coverage pays long-term dividends for nations’
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
After ceding 51 per cent controlling stake in IDBI Bank to LIC last financial year, the government now plans to sell the balance holding of 46.46 per cent in the bank.
“In the last few years, the government has taken concrete steps to bring our banking system to be robust. However, there is a need for greater private capital.
“Accordingly, it is proposed to sell the balance holding of Government of India in IDBI Bank to private, retail and institutional investors through the stock exchange,” said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama in her Budget speech.
Underscoring that the number of public sector banks is shrinking and the number of branches and ATMs are also reducing, Vithal Koteswara Rao AV, General Secretary, All India IDBI Bank Officers’ Association, said his association is opposed to the move to privatise IDBI Bank as it will inconvenience the general public and employees.
LIC had completed the process of acquisition of 51 per cent stake in IDBI Bank on January 21, 2019. The public sector insurance behemoth has been re-classified as promoter of the bank (with management control), with Government of India continuing to be the co-promoter of the bank (without management control).
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
It is a community responsibility to keep blood banks full all the time
Earlier this month, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) convened a stakeholder ...
Ajay Kapur Founder & Managing Director, Shubham Chemicals and Solvents LtdBrisk walks & spiritual ...
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
With a slowing economy marked by a 11-year low GDP, the FM has a tough task ahead
Wait for clarity on the fiscal road map before investing in debt: CEO, Emkay Investment Managers
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...