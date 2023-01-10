The Central Government has re-appointed Michael Debabrata Patra as Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India for a further period of one year with effect from January 15, 2023.

A career central banker since 1985, Patra was appointed as Deputy Governor in January 2020 for three years.

He is one of the three internal members (from RBI) of the monetary policy committee, which is entrusted with the responsibility of monetary policy decision making in India. The other two internal members are — Governor Shaktikanta Das and Executive Director Rajiv Ranjan.

As Deputy Governor, Patra is currently looking after Monetary Policy Department, Department of Economic and Policy Research, Department of Statistics and Information Management, Financial Markets Operations Department, Financial Markets Regulation Department, International Department, Financial Stability Unit, among others.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit