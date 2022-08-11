Govt re-nominates Marathe, Gurumurthy, Iyer and Chaturvedi on RBI Central Board

Mumbai, August 11

The Central government has re-nominated Satish Kashinath Marathe, Swaminathan Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer, and Sachin Chaturvedi as part-time, non-official Directors on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India for a further period of four years.

The re-appointment of Marathe and Gurumurthy is with effect from August 11, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The re-appointment of Iyer and Chaturvedi takes effect after completion of their present tenure on September 18, 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Currently, there are 13 directors on the central board of RBI, including Governor Shaktikanta Das and four Deputy Governors – Mahesh Kumar Jain, M.D. Patra, M. Rajeshwar Rao and T. Rabi Sankar.