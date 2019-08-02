Money & Banking

To boost lending, NHB to provide additional ₹10,000-cr liquidity in housing finance companies

Reuters New Delhi | Updated on August 02, 2019 Published on August 02, 2019

Domestic housing finance companies may witness some slowdown in their housing credit growth.

The Government would be infusing an additional ₹10,000 crore in housing finance companies to boost lending in the sector, a government statement said on Friday, at a time when the shadow banking industry is under stress due to lack of liquidity.

“To further ease flow of funds in the housing sector, the National Housing Bank (NHB) is making available from today, a liquidity infusion facility of ₹10,000 crore for housing finance companies as additional liquidity,” the government said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also scheduled to meet bankers on August 5 to review credit growth in various sectors, the statement said.

The government is trying to take steps to revive economic growth that has slumped to a five-year low.

