Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that the government’s continuous efforts to reduce NPAs and further strengthen the health of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) are “now showing tangible results”.

All the twelve PSBs put together declared net profit of ₹25,685 crore in second quarter ended September 30 and the aggregate net profit for the first half this fiscal stood at ₹40,991 crore. This was up by 50 per cent and 31.6 per cent, respectively on a year-on-year basis, Sitharaman tweeted on Monday.

While the State Bank of India (SBI) reported 74 per cent jump in net profit in Q2 to ₹13,265 crore, Canara Bank recorded 89 per cent increase in profit to ₹2,525 crore. Bank of Baroda reported 58.70 per cent increase in profit at ₹3,312.42 crore, Sitharaman’s tweet highlighted.

