Govt’s focus on resolution, and not loan recovery, is retrograde: AIBEA

Many tunnels, no water
Construction of tunnels to connect what will be the world’s tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s ...
“Banks should concentrate on loan recovery, but the Government is stressing resolution. This is a retrograde step. The government should give up this route, institute fast-track criminal courts and nab wilful defaulters,” said CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary, All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA).
Emphasising the need to redefine and declare wilful loan defaulters as “criminal offenders” he said “ironically, the Government which talks of peoples’ welfare is today shifting the entire burden of bad loans to the common banking public. ATMs were introduced as a convenience facility, and so were cards and digital platform; but today charges are being levied for use of these services.”
“People were lured to save money in banks, were virtually compelled to open accounts. Now, they are charged for not maintaining minimum balance.”
To a query on Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRTs) and Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs), he said “neither of them is preferred as banks had to take the onus of responsibility to sell. But with NCLT, the Courts take the decision, sparing bankers of vigilance and suspicion.
“While it (NCLT) was originally envisaged to expedite recovery and help banks recover legitimate dues, it has proved to be otherwise. The government should give up this route and institute fast-track criminal courts. The government had stated in Parliament that there were 9,632 cases of wilful defaulters with bad loans amounting to ₹1.10 lakh crore.
Having said that Venkatachalam acknowledged the RBI’s move on publishing the list of wilful defaulters. “It has been a long-standing demand of AIBEA. It must become a law and the RBI should keep updating the list, publish the list of wilful defaulters at least once in six months.”
He was in the city to announce the launch of a national campaign against banking reforms.
This campaign is part of a year-long programme to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bank Nationalisation, the AIBEA secretary told BusinessLine, voicing concern over rising bad loans, bank mergers, closure of branches and ATMs, levy of service charges and the hardships faced by the common public.
Construction of tunnels to connect what will be the world’s tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s ...
How quilting discarded clothes is being used to empower women
Manipur’s rich plant wealth is a gift to mankind that needs to be nurtured with care, says biotech ...
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
The benchmark indices rallied strongly,but key barrier needs to be surpassed
Lubricant maker Gulf Oil Lubricants India has managed to hold its own despite the downturn in the automotive ...
The stock has plummeted more than 50 per cent in value since October 2018
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...