Google Pay has introduced UPI verification via Aadhaar card. The new feature will allow customers to register for Unified Paytments Interface (UPI) without the need of debit card, according to The Hindu.

The move is supported by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Customers who want to activate UPI through Aadhaar should have a valid phone number linked to their bank and registered with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Set up Google Pay using Aadhaar

When customers enter the first 6 digits of their Aadhaar number for UPI registration, the information is secured in the UIDAI database, as per reports.

Select the preferred method as Aadhaar and enter the first 6 digits of your Aadhaar number.

Head to Google Pay and select UPI onboarding.

Enter OTPs received from the registered bank and UIDAI.