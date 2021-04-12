‘Graduates, IT professionals key crypto investors in Karnataka’

CoinDCX, a cryptocurrency exchange and a liquidity aggregator, said it has witnessed a spike in investments in cryptocurrency from Karnataka. Graduates and IT professionals are the key crypto investors in the state.

The company said as per its internal data, majority of investors investing in cryptocurrency in Karnataka are graduates and working IT professionals. The data further states that a large section of the investors fall under the age of 35.

To ensure early adopters of cryptocurrency do not suffer fraud, the company has introduced CoinDCX Go, an easy investment platform in crypto, backed by secured features.

Sumit Gupta, CEO CoinDCX, said Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad are some of the cities witnessing a rise in investment in crypto assets. Women from these cities are also increasingly investing in crypto assets, almost contributing to around 20 per cent of the pie chart.

The company recently launched app CoinDCX Go, and is trying to bridge the gap between those challenged by knowledge on crypto and those concerned by their investments' safety and security. “CoinDCX Go app is available for Android and IoS devices and has been downloaded more than 1,50,000 times since its launch is meant for new users to come on board the crypto space,” company release said.